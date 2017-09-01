Despite the criticism that trails its wake,Prof. Wale Adebanwi, the Director African Study Centre, Rhodes Professor of Race Relations, African Studies Centre, Oxford University, has commended the Lagos State government over the recently unveiled statute of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Lagos.



He said “As an Awo Scholar, particularly one who has written about the politics of Awo statues, I find the statue unveiled by Governor Ambode and his statement during the unveiling very significant.



“In an age in which most of our key players pay lip service to Awo’s ideals as well as the symbolism around his life and service, it is refreshing to find someone in such a critical position as the Governor who not only exemplifies Awo’s commitment to public good, but also recognizes the value of symbolic memory.”

