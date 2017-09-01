Human right lawyer,Ebun Olu Adegboruwa says the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group by the Army was illegal.





This was a statement he issued on the matter.





Proscription of Terrorist Organizations:



"The Army has no power in law to describe an organization as a terrorist organization or proscribe same as such:



"2. Proscribed Organization.

(1). Where two or more persons associate for the purpose of or wherean organization engages in—

(a) Participating or collaborating in an act of terrorism;

(b) promoting, encouraging or exhorting others to commit an act of terrorism; or

(c) setting up or pursuing acts of terrorism, the judge in Chambers may on an application made by the Attorney General, National Security Adviser or Inspector General of Police on the approval of the President; declare any entity to be a proscribed organization and the notice should be published in official gazette.

(2) An order made under sub-section (1) of this section shall be published in the official gazette, in two National newspapers and at such other places as the judge in Chambers may determine."