Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » DEBT: Nigeria Pulls Out Of 90 World Organizations
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 / comment : 0

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday resolved to pull the country out of 90 world organisations due to financial burdens.
It was gathered that Africa’s biggest economy currently owes the organisations over $100million. Reports say the debt has caused Nigeria embarrassment.
The decision was reached during today’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Council has, therefore, mandated a committee to come up with and present recommendations to it for ratification.
More Details Later

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú