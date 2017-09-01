The Nigerian Government on Wednesday resolved to pull the country out of 90 world organisations due to financial burdens.



It was gathered that Africa’s biggest economy currently owes the organisations over $100million. Reports say the debt has caused Nigeria embarrassment.



The decision was reached during today’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.



The Council has, therefore, mandated a committee to come up with and present recommendations to it for ratification.

More Details Later