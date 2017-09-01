HRH (Barr.) David Serena Dokubo Spiff bows out as Secretary to State Government of Bayelsa State after due consultations with the Governor His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson.



Having served the government and the good people of Bayelsa State meritoriously, the governor stated that he gave his consent to enable the exceptional legal luminary pay more attention to his Private Legal Practice and equally assume a more active role in his capacity as Ada Spiff the IX, Paramount Ruler of Spiff Town (Ada-Ama), Twon Brass, and member of the Bayelsa State Traditional rulers council.



HRH (Barr.) David Serena Dokubo Spiff remains an active member of the Dickson Led Restoration Government as he now chairs the Bayelsa State owned Bayelsa Development and Investment Company