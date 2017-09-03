me back deceiving all of you. I can stand and prove who I am but Buhari cannot do the same thing. He cannot deceive Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB,” the IPOB leader said.



Mr. Kanu also said that arresting him for his secessionist agitation was “the worst mistake” Mr. Buhari made. He told his supporters that he would be appearing in court for his hearing and directed them to “burn down” Nigeria if he is rearrested.



“The worst mistake Buhari ever made was to arrest me. I will break the zoo into pieces. I am taking IPOB to Abuja on the 17th of next month for my court case. There will be 2 million people in Abuja.

We take the battle to our enemies. You are under oath and by virtue of that oath you are under direct order from me, any day you hear I have been arrested, to burn down Nigeria to the ground.”



He also condemned The Sun Newspaper for publishing untrue stories about him. Debunking a report made by The Sun newspaper that he is on the run, Mr. Kanu blasted the newspaper for feeding the people with lies.



“It wasn’t my wish to speak but the more I keep quiet the more they keep lying. I am under oath to defend IPOB and I will do so. We can never, ever surrender. Don’t mind the lies they are feeding you. People want to sell their newspapers, they fabricate nonsense.” Mr. Kanu said.



Mr. Kanu, who is currently at the forefront of the Biafran secessionist movement, encouraged his people not to believe anything they hear from the media but only what he speaks.

Source:SR

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), affirmed that the person presently ruling the country is not Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that the Nigerian government hired a look-alike to stand in for the president.“The man you are looking at on the television is not Buhari, he is from Sudan. After extensive plastic surgery they brought him back. The person was taught Buhari’s mannerisms and he ca