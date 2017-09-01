



The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has called on political leaders to caution their followers against violence.







The emir’s call comes a day after violence occurred between the supporters of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and those of his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.





Mr. Sanusi made the call on Sunday during the traditional ‘Hawan Nasarawa’ at the Government House in Kano.





“I am calling on political leaders to caution their followers against political violence and thuggery,” he said.





He also urged government to create employment for youth in the country in order to reduce the economic hardship being faced in the country.

"If the youth are employed or empowered, the level of hardship faced by many families will reduce,”he said.



The monarch also called on the federal government to revive agriculture in order to attain self-sufficiency in food production.





He prayed for peace, tranquillity and unity in the country and the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims from the Holy land.





Earlier, Governor Ganduje had said that the state government had completed two hospitals with 500 beds.





"We completed two hospitals with 500 beds and we provided them with state of the art equipment,”he said.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari had recorded impressive success in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.





Mr. Ganduje restated his commitment to protection of lives and property of residents in the state.





He also said that the state government had distributed 30 vehicles to security agencies in the state.





"We will continue to assist security agencies as part of the government’s commitment toward ensuring sustainable peace and security in the state,” he said.