Multiple award legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2face has said, just like his junior colleague, Dammy Krane, he was once in company of wrong friends.

Urging the public not to be too judgemental with their words and action, adding that, situations like that, could happen to anyone.

Sharing his experience in a recent interview, also known as 2baba, while commenting on the recent release and acquittal of his former employee, Dammy Krane, who was accused of credit card fraud in the US.

"I always knew that Dammy Krane would be freed but you know that he still had to go to court and clear his name. It was just unfortunate that it happened to him.

I would say that he was at the right place at the wrong time. He was going for a show and some people that were travelling with him were of questionable character and it implicated everyone else. It could have happened to anybody.

"A similar occurrence almost happened to me once. I went for a show in Amsterdam or somewhere in Europe, I can't really recall. The ticket was bought with stolen cards and I did not know.

It almost caused problems for me but everyone was aware that I did not buy the ticket myself so they sorted it out. Such an incident could happen to anybody. The African Queen singer told Punch

Punch