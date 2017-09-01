Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Court Remands 60 IPOB Members In Prison
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 / comment : 0


60 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) were yesterday, Monday remanded on the orders of a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia state.
The court gave the order after the counsel for the IPOB members challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear their matter.
The pro-secessionists were ordered to be remanded at Afara federal prison .They were arraigned on an eight count charge, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna
The charges include conspiracy, terrorism,  rioting and others.The case was adjourned for further hearing .

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú