60 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) were yesterday, Monday remanded on the orders of a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia state.

The court gave the order after the counsel for the IPOB members challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear their matter.



The pro-secessionists were ordered to be remanded at Afara federal prison .They were arraigned on an eight count charge, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna