



A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan has dissolved the 30-year-old marriage between

Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde and his wife

Anne, because there was no more love between the two.



President of the court, Ademola Odunade , however, directed the former Super Eagles Technical Adviser to “pay a cash sum of N5,000 to enable Anne move her belongings out of his house”





Recall that, CKN News had previously reports, that Onigbinde had gone to the court asking it to dissolve the marriage, saying his wife was a wasteful spender and an unrepentant troublemaker.





My lord, with my 79 years of age, I cannot continue to die in silence of Anne’s litany of problems. Among many other troubles I have encountered in the hands of Anne, I have also suffered uncountable financial losses during the process of trying to give Anne means of livelihood so that she wouldn't be idle"