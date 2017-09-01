Select Menu

CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Sunday 10th September 2017
Posted date: Sunday, September 10, 2017



·         IS commander arrested in Kano

·         Boko Haram kills 11, injures 13 in Borno

·         Another attack foiled in Plateau, as Buhari warns against violence

·         Where are PDP ex-national chairmen?

·         Kwankwaso, Ganduje factions disagree on peace terms

·         The earlier oil dries up the better for us – El-Rufai

·         Shettima: ‘History does not favour desperate aspirants’

·         We don’t know what Ganduje is up to – Rep Danburam

·         Kwankwaso’s 2019 Presidential ambition also responsible for rift – Sen Jibrin

·         Probe PDP, not Alhassan over N11.7m scandal – APC forum

·         I am committed to peaceful co-existence – Lalong

·         Regionalism not realistic Agoro tells Yoruba leaders

·         How riot broke out in Osogbo, after police shot dead student

·         Flood destroys 50,000 houses in Kogi

·         19 killed in Kano road accident

·         My life under threat – Walid Jibrin

·         Return of bandits spreads fears in Zamfara

·         Arewa, Biafra agitators undergo training on ethnic harmony

·         Crack in APC over member’s comment on Atiku, minister

·         NLC opposes release of fresh Paris Club refund to states

·         I pray Nigeria oil dries up, says el-Rufai

·          ‘Go to private hospitals, we are on strike’

·         $7b forex window: CBN automates import process

·         Nursing mother killed, two injured in crash 

·         Nigerians Exploit in Saturday’s Premier League Match Day

·         Stephens wins U.S. Open

·         Dont release final Paris Club refund yet to governors-NLC

·         19 die in Kano accident

·         WIKE visits Ibori in Oghara

·         MSF scales up cholera activities in Borno

·         Edo to develop 58 Tourist Sites, targets domestic, foreign receipts
·         Bishop Oyedepo is my role model – Timaya
·         Strike: NANS to meet ASUU over FG’s offers
·         No woman should say her husband cannot cheat — Segun Okeowo
·         Flood: Kogi residents unwilling to relocate from dangerous plains
·         Blackmailers threaten PDP BoT chairman, demand N10m
·         Niger River authorities warn of flooding in Benin, Nigeria
·         Video of drunken policeman goes viral
·         Boko Haram, please release my husband, our kids cry every day to see their father — Wife of abducted UNIMAID worker
·         2019: Osinbajo disowns campaign group
·         My sister met killer ‘husband’ for the first time in June –Brother

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
