CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 9th September 2017 Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, September 09, 2017 / comment : 0 · · Why Nigerian airlines die · Benue’s hellish week after flood · Dad didn’t want me to join the army – Lawrence Onoja Jr. · Cholera sweeps across IDP camps in North East · Post-flood Kogi residents count losses · Benue, Kogi floods: Niger puts riverine communities on alert · 20 killed in Plateau attack · We didn’t leak report of CJN’s probe – AGF · Blame Kwankawsiyya for Kano clash – Police · S/East govs: We didn’t warn FG over IPOB · Lagos varsity sacks ASUU chairman, 16 others · Army resumes operation to check security threat in S/east · Gunmen pose as worshippers, raid church, shoot priest · N/West APC to Atiku: Your comments are misleading · Rivers fleeing ritualist rearrested in Jos · Kadpoly lecturers down tool over poor working condition · Minister warns against politicizing Nigeria’s exit from recession · NDLEA seizes 360kg of drugs in 6 months · Man impersonates Lagos deputy governor, defrauds victim · Recession exit: FG commends farmers, urges reduction in food prices · ASUU : Varsities to get N220bn within one month · Behind the mad rush of young Nigerian men for older foreign women · LASU sacks ASUU leader, 16 others for alleged bribery, forgery, other offences · Country music legend Don Williams dies at 78 · Shock as 31-yr-old drowns months to wedding · Woman punched to death three days to wedding over N100 deb t · 2017 Powerlist for media influencers under 40 · Four-month-old baby, 19 others killed in fresh attack on Plateau community · Gunmen invade Lagos Catholic Church, shoot priest · Why you should not have extra-marital affairs (1) · Delta: No bad blood between Ibori and Okowa Share !
No comments