Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 9th September 2017
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, September 09, 2017 / comment : 0



·     



·         Why Nigerian airlines die

·         Benue’s hellish week after flood

·         Dad didn’t want me to join the army – Lawrence Onoja Jr.

·         Cholera sweeps across IDP camps in North East

·         Post-flood Kogi residents count losses

·         Benue, Kogi floods: Niger puts riverine communities on alert

·         20 killed in Plateau attack

·         We didn’t leak report of CJN’s probe – AGF

·         Blame Kwankawsiyya for Kano clash – Police

·         S/East govs: We didn’t warn FG over IPOB

·         Lagos varsity sacks ASUU chairman, 16 others

·         Army resumes operation to check security threat in S/east

·         Gunmen pose as worshippers, raid church, shoot priest

·         N/West APC to Atiku: Your comments are misleading

·         Rivers fleeing ritualist rearrested in Jos

·         Kadpoly lecturers down tool over poor working condition

·         Minister warns against politicizing Nigeria’s exit from recession

·         NDLEA seizes 360kg of drugs in 6 months

·         Man impersonates Lagos deputy governor, defrauds victim

·         Recession exit: FG commends farmers, urges reduction in food prices

·         ASUU : Varsities to get N220bn within one month

·         Behind the mad rush of young Nigerian men for older foreign women

·         LASU sacks ASUU leader, 16 others for alleged bribery, forgery, other offences

·         Country music legend Don Williams dies at 78

·         Shock as 31-yr-old drowns months to wedding

·         Woman punched to death three days to wedding over N100 deb
t
·         2017 Powerlist for media influencers under 40

·         Four-month-old baby, 19 others killed in fresh attack on Plateau community

·         Gunmen invade Lagos Catholic Church, shoot priest

·         Why you should not have extra-marital affairs (1)

·         Delta: No bad blood between Ibori and Okowa

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú