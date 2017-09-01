CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Friday 8th September 2017 Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, September 08, 2017 / comment : 0 · Returnees lament hostile living conditions in Libya · · Court dissolves 25-year-old marriage · Man, 30, arrested for snatching phone · Protect each other’s wealth, FCT minister tells farmers, herders · My wife chased me out of my house, man tells court · AMAC gets committee against hate speech · Court jails mechanic for stealing tricycle engines · Nigerian Directors elect Mohammed as new chairman · Credit bureau gets chair, non-executive directors · · Insurance firm hires executive director · Lawson appointed US-Nigeria Trade Council Advisory Board Chairperson · The diver who swelled up to DOUBLE his size · · Transitional justice and the insurgency in the North-East · The new “Makkah” in Burma · MWL forum highlights moderate approach of Islam · Young UK Muslims face social mobility barriers – Report · LTV 8 debuts two-hour non-stop cinema · Buhari: APC chieftains react to Alhassan’s comment · Pepsi-Cola war disrupts market · Lagos schools: More kidnappers camps demolished · Former Edo Speaker in eye of storm · HMO urges best professional practices · Ebonylife: Mo Abudu goes to school · Dickson applauds accreditation of 10 courses in NDU · Elder Manuel is new Baba Aladura · Boko Haram: NAF Operations gulps 1.03m Aviation Fuel · Nigerians urged to register for National ID Card · 2019: Anxiety in APC over minister’s Buhari comment · Anti-graft war now total, says Magu · Ibadan summit seeks return to 1963 Constitution · Gov. Bello urges parents to bring up children to abhor crime · 2019 Presidency APC must field Buhari ―Aganaba · PDP boasts 2019 will be walkover against APC · We’re dredging streams, rivers, waterways to tackle malaria in Osun —Aregbesola · Oyo Trains over 11,000 pupils in Holiday Summer programmes · NARD strike paralyse activities in Bayelsa · UAE based woman, 3 others arraigned for human trafficking · Doctor’s strike: UITH continues seamless operation · Don’t resume hostilities in Niger Delta, PANDEF begs militants · Untapped potential, cause of poverty, deteriorating good security ―IITA · Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye resigns as Ekiti varsity pro-chancellor · Ladoja received free plot of land ―OYSG Share !
No comments