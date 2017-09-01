Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, September 08, 2017



·         Returnees lament hostile living conditions in Libya

·         Court dissolves 25-year-old marriage

·         Man, 30, arrested for snatching phone

·         Protect each other’s wealth, FCT minister tells farmers, herders

·         My wife chased me out of my house, man tells court

·         AMAC gets committee against hate speech

·         Court jails mechanic for stealing tricycle engines

·         Nigerian Directors elect Mohammed as new chairman

·         Credit bureau gets chair, non-executive directors

·         Insurance firm hires executive director

·         Lawson appointed US-Nigeria Trade Council Advisory Board Chairperson

·         The diver who swelled up to DOUBLE his size

·         Transitional justice and the insurgency in the North-East

·         The new “Makkah” in Burma

·         MWL forum highlights moderate approach of Islam

·         Young UK Muslims face social mobility barriers – Report


·         LTV 8 debuts two-hour non-stop cinema

·         Buhari: APC chieftains react to Alhassan’s comment

·         Pepsi-Cola war disrupts market

·         Lagos schools: More kidnappers camps demolished

·         Former Edo Speaker in eye of storm

·         HMO urges best professional practices

·         Ebonylife: Mo Abudu goes to school


·         Dickson applauds accreditation of 10 courses in NDU

·         Elder Manuel is new Baba Aladura

·         Boko Haram: NAF Operations gulps 1.03m Aviation Fuel

·         Nigerians urged to register for National ID Card

·         2019: Anxiety in APC over minister’s Buhari comment

·         Anti-graft war now total, says Magu

·         Ibadan summit seeks return to 1963 Constitution

·         Gov. Bello urges parents to bring up children to abhor crime

·          2019 Presidency APC must field Buhari ―Aganaba

·         PDP boasts 2019 will be walkover against APC

·         We’re dredging streams, rivers, waterways to tackle malaria in Osun —Aregbesola 


·         Oyo Trains over 11,000 pupils in Holiday Summer programmes

·         NARD strike paralyse activities in Bayelsa

·         UAE based woman, 3 others arraigned for human trafficking

·         Doctor’s strike: UITH continues seamless operation

·         Don’t resume hostilities in Niger Delta, PANDEF begs militants

·         Untapped potential, cause of poverty, deteriorating good security ―IITA

·         Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye resigns as Ekiti varsity pro-chancellor

·         Ladoja received free plot of land ―OYSG

