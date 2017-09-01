Mrs Comfort Ashaye

More details have emerged on how a retiree Mrs Comfort Ashaye On March 28 2017 lost a total N585k wired out of her Diamond Bank Account by fraudster, leaving her with a balance of N2.07k



CKN News investigation revealed that Mrs Comfort Ashaye came to the Motorway Ikeja branch of the Bank sometime in March this year to transact a business and was told she had a balance of N2 on her account..



She expressed her shock over the amount since according to her she has not made any withdrawal from her account..





On hearing her plight,the branch manager took her into her office to commence immediate investigation into the account.



Upon further investigation, it was discovered that numerous mobile app withdrawals from her account in excess of N500k occurred.



She was asked if she had permitted/authorized any transaction by any means. She said no, but that a certain man called her asking for her PIN details which she obliged claiming he was calling from the Bank.



Further investigations led the Bank officials to call the number in Madam Ashaye's presence.The owner of the number picked and quickly switched it off,further calls didn't go through.



Diamond Bank officials promised further investigation into the matter.





Mrs Ashayee from our Investigation subsequently visited the Bank after the Easter break with her son who caused a scene witnessed by customers at the banking hall.



The Diamond Bank branch team confirmed to mama that the matter had been escalated to the fraud unit and that a fraudulent withdrawals to an account where the money was wired to at a branch of fidelity bank has been established and they have been contacted to block the account.



Although the funds had been moved since and the account owners were unreachable. Following that feedback to mama Ashaye.



According to our findings,the investigation has been concluded and the customer was fully briefed of her negligence (by issuing her BVN number to an unknown person,which aided the illegal withdrawals ) and that the bank was not liable.



But Mrs Ashaye from what we gathered maintained that she was not liable ,she accused the Bank of negligence and therefore ask her money to be refunded to her.



This Bank we learnt says the matter has been concluded since April 2017.

