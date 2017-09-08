The Nigerian Police has rearrested a second year UNIPORT undergraduate Maxwell Ifeanyichukwu Dikr that escaped from Police custody after killing an eight year old girl in Port Harcourt.He was arrested by the Police after the murder, while taking the parts of the girl who happens to be his relation to be used for rituals.He was later paraded by the Police in Port Harcourt.Few hours later ,he disappeared and has since been on the run.But exclusive report reaching CKN NEWS has it that he has been rearrested by the Police in far away Jos,Plateau State where he escaped to.Effort is being made to return him to Rivers State ..