The Publisher of CKN News,Chris Kehinde Nwandu alongside the Vice President Corporate Communications /CSR Airtel Nigeria Emeka Oparah,Azuka Ogujiuba and Lekan Otufodurin Online Editor of The Nation Newspaper will be speaking at a seminar entitled "How to monetise online media opportunities" being organized by former Editor of Vanguard Newspaper now Publisher of Online Platform The Gurunews Mideno Bayagbon in Lagos on Friday 15th September 2017.
Join TheNewsGuru hangout on how to monetise opportunities online
In its bid to provide pathway and ensure a steady growth of Nigeria’s digital media space, Africa’s number one news portal, TheNewsGuru.com will hold its first social media hangout on the 15th of September, 2017.
The event, themed "Digital Media Gurus Speak: How to monetise opportunities online…" is a virtual forum for speakers and participants to rub minds on how online investors can best harness digital media gains in Nigeria.
The event which will commence from 10:00am – 11:30 am will be hosted by the Publisher, TheNewsGuru.com, Mr. Mideno Bayagbon.
Special guests will include an array of media gurus - Airtel Corporate Communications Director/Founder of Ethelberts, Mr. Emeka Oparah; renonwed Editor, Online and Special Publication, The Nations newspaper, Mr. Lekan Otufodunrin; President, Professional bloggers, Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu, CKN and Veteran showbiz journalist/Publisher Media Room Hub, Azuka Ogujiuba.
As a fact, many media entrepreneurs in Nigeria possess are struggling starting or building their businesses but, lack the necessary know how to see their ideas come to fruition.
The primary goal of the hangout is to provide an avenue for young media investors to learn from the wealth of experience of some of the carefully selected media entrepreneurs who are invited as guest on the #TNGhangout.
Join the conversation by following the dedicated Hashtags for the event on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, #TheNewsGuru’s #TNGhangout #TheGuruSpeak.
