The Publisher of CKN News,Chris Kehinde Nwandu alongside the Vice President Corporate Communications /CSR Airtel Nigeria Emeka Oparah,Azuka Ogujiuba and Lekan Otufodurin Online Editor of The Nation Newspaper will be speaking at a seminar entitled "How to monetise online media opportunities" being organized by former Editor of Vanguard Newspaper now Publisher of Online Platform The Gurunews Mideno Bayagbon in Lagos on Friday 15th September 2017.



