"The matter was properly reported to the police and we went into action. Less than twenty-four hours after, the Orsu Divisional Police Officer (DPO), reported the discovery of an abandoned corpse", Ezike stated.



According to the police boss, priests of Orlu Catholic Diocese were called in immediately and they identified the corpse as their priest.



"Although we are working on all leads over the matter, for now, it is a clear case of abduction and murder. If it was a case of kidnapping, his captives would have put a call across to anybody close to the victim and made a demand", Ezike opined.



Answering a question, the Commissioner of Police said that "although nobody has been arrested in connection with the crime, we are investigating it".

