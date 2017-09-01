Religious Leaders With VP Osinbajo

The Christian Association of Nigeria has raised the alarm over Federal Government's floating of the Sukuk Islamic bond, alleging it is meant to secretly Islamise Nigeria.





To this end, the Christian body has demanded the abrogation of the laws and framework behind the bond. It vowed to seek legal redress if that was not done.





CAN General Secretary Rev. Musa Asake made this known in a statement on Tuesday. The group said the government was trying to sell the nation to Arab countries through the Sukuk Bond.





It argued that the government was pursuing an Islamisation agenda.





The body said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria has been protesting against this aberration since the Osun State Government, under Governor Rafiu Aregbesola, embarked on this violation of the Constitution.





"Rather than stand in the defence of the constitution, it is disappointing to note that the Federal Government is pursuing what is an outright confirmation of an Islamisation agenda.





"The recent floating of Sukkuk Bond by the government is not only sectional but illegal and a violation of the Constitution. Every law that has been promulgated to back the Sukuk issuance and promote an Islamic banking system in Nigeria is ultra vires, illegal, null and void.



