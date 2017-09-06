



The Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria (GPBN) an umbrella body of Bloggers set up to regulate the activities of blogging in Nigeria has been formally registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).









The development is contained in a Press Statement signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the body, Miss Helen Ozor in Lagos on Wednesday.









According to her, the registration process which took quite some time to complete was received with so much applause and excitement from industry and media stakeholders across the country finally legitimizing the Association as the authentic body to regulate the practice of blogging in Nigeria.









As part of the way forward, the Association has set up various committees to mobilize more members to join the group.









A membership drive committee headed by versatile blogger Laila Ijeoma (Lailasblog) has been set up for this purpose.









In the same vein, an Ethics Committee that will oversee the activities of members on ethical behavours and standards has also been set up. The Committee is headed by Mr Adrian Egonu (Naija Car Lovers Blog ).









The Interim Executive Members of the Association include Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN News), President, Femi Adeoya (Skytrend News) Secretary, Helen Ozor (Helen Blog), Head, Media and Publicity, Mrs Nelly Agwu (Indepth News), Treasurer.









The President of the Association, Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu stated that the aim of the group is to set up a standard for the practice of Blogging in Nigeria as well as formulate policies aimed at engaging major stakeholders, Government functionaries, and the general public.









Nwandu added that the association will also see to the fact that the practice of blogging is not abused or used as an avenue to blackmail or settle scores among individuals and stakeholders, adding that in the months ahead, the activities of the Association will be made public.









For a start, a logo has been approved by the Association to be placed on the website of all members to distinguish them from other players in the industry.









Meanwhile the Association has released the following numbers for easy access to the group.













National Secretariat: 08033857245





Ethics Committee: 08096433707





Membership: 08080810909





President: 09055513813













SIGNED





HELEN OZOR





HEAD MEDIA/PUBLICITY



