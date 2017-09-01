Muhammadu Buhari

Some ministers in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari may be disengaged at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.



The probable reshuffling of the federal cabinet by the president, according to a source close to the presidency, is a reaction to a recent comment made by one of his ministers.



Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan (Mama Taraba) had said last week that her loyalty lies with her “godfather” and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, should he officially declare to run for 2019 election.



"You know PMB has not really been in the country this year, he might have reshuffled before now. But recent episodes have raised the question of how much appointees are committed to their job,”a source said.



"But with the declaration by Mama Taraba, the president is likely to remove those he feels have underperformed as well as those who are not loyal.



"It is not really a hard task for him. He appointed all the security heads, so all he needs to do is give directive for reports of movements, meetings and calls made by his appointees.”



But the president’s media aides have yet to confirm the report. However, presidential adviser on political matters, Femi Ojudu, told the online medium that he was not aware of any planned reshuffle.



"If some people are saying that, I cannot confirm. So right now, I have no information about the speculation. I will be back on Tuesday, we can talk again then" he is quoted as saying.