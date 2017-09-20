Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday named two senators from Anambra State as new chairmen of committees.



Andy Uba and Stella Oduah – lawmakers from the South-eastern state – were announced as replacement of two senators sacked by the court.



Uba was announced as chairman of the committee on interior, a position which George Sekibo, a Rivers senator, held until he was ejected from the red chamber

Oduah is the new chairman of cooperation and integration committee as Abubakar Sani, a senator who represented Taraba North, has lost his seat.



Both senators indicated interest to contest the gubernatorial election in Anambra but failed to secure the tickets of their parties.



Uba was an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Oduah lost out in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary.



Saraki also announced the names of new vice-chairmen.



At the end of plenary, Sabi Abdullahi, spokesman of the senate, briefed journalists on the changes made.