Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of sending soldiers to assassinate their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.





Speaking on Tuesday, the pro-secessionist group opined that the soldiers who allegedly held him hostage in his house were acting on the order of the president.





This is contained in a statement by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and made available to The journalists





According to the statement, an assassination attempt took place when Army personnel allegedly attacked his convoy at “Ubakala junction on his way for an official assignment.”





The statement reads: “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the director Radio and Biafra television wish to bring to the attention of well-meaning Nigerians and the entire world that the Nigeria Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his core Hausa fulani dominated jihadist army and Police in Nigerian uniforms have been drafted to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia Abia State.





"The jihadist soldiers in Nigerian Army and Police uniforms surrounded our leader's house today been (sic) 12th September 2017 with the instructions from Major General Muhammadu Buhari and those cabals in Aso Rock to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members who strongly believe and fight in the struggle for the liberation of Biafran people.





"Right now, there is much tension in Umuahia, the hometown of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Nigerian federal high in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari seized Kanu’s traveling documents because they want to kill him in Nigeria, this they have shown.





But the killing of unarmed civilians in Biafranland including Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must not be accepted by Biafrans both home and in diaspora.





"The Nigerian soldiers drafted to Biafranland to assassinate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other members of IPOB mainly came from the core North of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebby, Gigawa, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states. On 10th September been (sic) Sunday the Nigerian Army killed our members in Umuahia, yesterday been (sic) Monday 11th of September 2017 the jihadist soldiers in Nigerian Army uniform attacked Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s convoy at Ubakala junction on his way going for an official assignment. The Nigerian Army fired live bullets at his vehicle including his convoy.





"It’s a pity that in a democratic setting like this one, Nigeria can turn South Eastern Region into a war. Precisely the peaceful area of Ubakala junction, Isi Gate and Ibeku Nnamdi Kanu’s hometown has become a dangerous zone since the declaration of infamous OPERATION PYTHON DANCE in the south East.





"We are on the know that Hausa-Fulani jihadist terrorists in Nigerian military uniform and regalia were sent by Major General Muhammadu to intimidate, harass and kill Biafrans in large numbers and not to fight kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists.





"The Operation Python Dance II are now seriously embarking on forceful abduction of Biafrans, brutalizing any anybody seen with Biafra insignia whether it is in your vehicle or houses. IPOB is putting the world on notice that the Nigerian Hausa-Fulani dominated government in a well-organised plan to kill our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans through the launching of OPERATION PYTHON DANCE II in the south Eastern part of Nigeria.



