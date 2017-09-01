



President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and other big wigs of the party are expected to participate in the party’s mega rally in Abia State.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson told newsmen on Monday in Umuahia, the state capital after the inauguration of the party’s Contact, Mobilization/Rally Committee that the event would hold in the state capital in October.



Godson explain that planned mega rally was to present new members of the party including former Governor of the state, Dr. Orji Kalu, adding that, the rally was preparatory to the party’s efforts to woo more supporters ahead of the 2019 general election.



