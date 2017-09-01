



President Muhammadu Buhari is bothered about the strike by resident doctors and the ongoing strike by university lecturers.



His media aide Femi Adesina told Channels TV on Monday night that the president will do the needful to resolve the problem.



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on August 13, began a nationwide strike over the failure of the Federal Government to implement an agreement it reached with the union in 2009.



The union also alleged that the government did not implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the two sides signed in 2013.



On its part, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday announced the start of an indefinite strike.



The association took the action based on what it called government’s failure to pay salary shortfall of resident doctors for 2016 and January to May 2017.



”Yes, the President is the captain of the team but, then, he has so many other people working with him, who we can say will be the first line of defence when it comes to things like this,” Adesina told the station.



”For the doctors, it is the Minister of Health first, and that will be done in conjunction with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who fortunately also is a medical doctor.



“Of course, for ASUU, you know there is a Minister of Education and that is being done along with the Minister of Labour. So that is the first line of engagement. I think the President is the very last line of engagement.





“But knowing that the President is the captain of the ship, his interest will be that there is peace and tranquillity in every sector of the economy. So, the needful will be done.”