Buhari And Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo says the administration of President Buhari has not disappointed him.





In a recent interview with BBC’s Focus on Africa, Obasanjo said, 'President Buhari, I have said, has not disappointed me because the areas which we knew he was strong, he has performed fairly well'.





Obasanjo also noted that not “everyone will be satisfied” with Buhari’s anti-corruption war.



