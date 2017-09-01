|Buhari And Obasanjo
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo says the administration of President Buhari has not disappointed him.
In a recent interview with BBC’s Focus on Africa, Obasanjo said, 'President Buhari, I have said, has not disappointed me because the areas which we knew he was strong, he has performed fairly well'.
Obasanjo also noted that not “everyone will be satisfied” with Buhari’s anti-corruption war.
Obasanjo, who was one of Buhari’s supporters in the build-up to the 2015 election, insisted he would only support the current leader for re-election in 2019, should Buhari seek it, after he must have reviewed his performance towards the end of his current four-year term.
