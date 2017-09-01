play against the defending African champions.

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday’s impressive win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.The President joins millions of football-loving Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora in applauding the senior men’s football team for their disciplined, skillful and entertaining disPresident Buhari, while noting that with the exhilarating victory, Nigeria is on the verge of qualification for the World Cup in Russia 2018, urges the players to sustain the momentum as they approach the crucial second leg of the tie in Yaounde, on Monday.The President enjoins Nigerians who always see football as a unifying platform, to continue to pray and support the team to guarantee victory next week and make qualification doubly sure.He also commends the Akwa Ibom State Government for its continued support and provision of excellent hosting facilities.FEMI ADESINASpecial Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity)