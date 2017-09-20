A British Airways attendant, Joanne Wickenden, who made racist comments about Nigerians on board a flight to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Friday night, has been sacked by the company.



Wickenden heard in the 39-second video making demeaning comments targeted at Nigerian passengers as she was about to fly from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night.



Mail Online reports that the footage was recorded in her car and circulated among shocked cabin crew who reported it to BA.



The British Airways had promised to investigate the viral video in a statement issued on Monday, September 25.



‘We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways. We are investigating this video,’ the airline had said.



In a statement on Tuesday, September 26, British Airways said Wickenden no longer works with the airline.



“She no longer works for British Airways. We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways,” the statement read.



Mail Online reports that Wickenden, who wants to be an actress, told her friends that she is not a racist.



“I am not a racist,” she said, claiming that the video was just “a joke.”



“I have been framed by another British Airline employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things.



“They were recording me and sent it around to our friends, she said I don’t want to fly anymore,” she was quoted to have told her friends.



Femi Adesina, Dakuku Peterside, Kudo Eresia-Eke, Uwazurike, others confirm attendance at News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture



An array of distinguished personalities have confirmed their attendance at the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture, holding this week Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.



A statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by the News Express Management listed dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance at the lecture to include Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina; Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside; General Manager, External Relations, Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Kudo Eresia-Eke; eminent lawyer and President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike; and General Manager, NTA Lagos Channel 10, Mrs. Helen Onma Odeleye.



United Nations Security Coordination Officer, Francis T. Okoemu, had earlier confirmed that he would attend the well-advertised lecture.



The event would be headlined by the Guest Lecturer, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, who would speak on “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring — A Governor’s Perspective.”



The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Hon. Emmanuel Jime, would deliver the Keynote Address on the topic, “Using the Platform of Public Office to Reclaim the Promise of Our Destiny”.



News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna said that the lecture would start from 12pm prompt, disclosing that “one of the highlights of the occasion would be the unveiling of the new logo of News Express.”



News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.