|Gov Simon Lalong
The Plateau State government has imposed an indefinite curfew in Jos,the State Capital.
According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Samuel Lalong,Mr Samuel Nanle who spoke exclusively to CKN News at exactly 6.58pm today,the curfew was as result of a clash between the Igbo and Hausa communities in Jos over the report from Abia State that some Hausas were being attacked in Abia and Umuahia by members of IPOB.
The rumour which filtered in yesterday via the social media infuriated the Hausa community who immediately ordered all Igbos within two wards in Jos to close shops and vacate the State immediately.
Security men have been drafted to maintain law and order in the area.
As at the time of filing in this report ,CKN News could not establish if there were any casualty.
In order to forestall further break down of law and order,the State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Jos.
Asked if it was a reprisal attack,Mr Nanle said that the situation could not be termed a "reprisal attack " as such.
When asked to confirm when the curfew would be lifted,the CPS said the situation would be evaluated from time to time to know when it would be lifted.
More details later
Latest Statement From Plateau State Government
DIRECTORATE OF PRESS & PUBLIC AFFAIRS
OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, PLATEAU STATE
Following the unfortunate reaction and spread of rumours within the Jos Metropolis in response to the agitation by Independent People of Biafra in South Eastern Nigeria, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has directed an immediate imposition of curfew from dusk to dawn (6pm – 6am) within the Greater Jos - Bukuru Metropolis, until further notice; This is to forestall any break down of law and order. The Executive Governor has directed the immediate deployment of security personnel to all flash points within the Jos Metropolis to ensure compliance with the curfew and to avert any further breach of the peace.
Samuel, Emmanuel Nanle
Director, Press & Public Affairs
14th September, 2017
