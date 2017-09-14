Gov Simon Lalong

The Plateau State government has imposed an indefinite curfew in Jos,the State Capital.





According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Samuel Lalong,Mr Samuel Nanle who spoke exclusively to CKN News at exactly 6.58pm today,the curfew was as result of a clash between the Igbo and Hausa communities in Jos over the report from Abia State that some Hausas were being attacked in Abia and Umuahia by members of IPOB.





The rumour which filtered in yesterday via the social media infuriated the Hausa community who immediately ordered all Igbos within two wards in Jos to close shops and vacate the State immediately.





Security men have been drafted to maintain law and order in the area.





As at the time of filing in this report ,CKN News could not establish if there were any casualty.





In order to forestall further break down of law and order,the State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Jos.





Asked if it was a reprisal attack,Mr Nanle said that the situation could not be termed a "reprisal attack " as such.

When asked to confirm when the curfew would be lifted,the CPS said the situation would be evaluated from time to time to know when it would be lifted.





More details later





Latest Statement From Plateau State Government



