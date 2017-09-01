Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has lambasted members of the National Association of Resident Doctors for declaring an indefinite strike, accusing them of breaching the constitution.

Ngige said this at a mediation meeting which is ongoing at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The minister said he was hopeful that the current strike would be the shortest in the history of Nigeria, urging them to immediately call it off.

He said, "Once conciliation starts by the government, no employer has the right to embark on strike.

"By going on strike you have breached Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act of 2004.”

Apart from members of NARD, others present include the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association; representatives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation among others.

The interested parties have instructed journalists to leave so they can have a private deliberation.



