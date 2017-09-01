Report reaching CKN News has it that veteran actor SADIQ DABA, famous for his role as "Bitrus" in the epic drama series, cockcrow at dawn, is seriously ill.



The veteran actor needs our prayers urgently, as friends and colleagues are urging Nigerians to pray for the talented actor and ace broadcaster.





"DEAR COLLEAGUES AND FRIENDS IN NOLLYWOOD ESPECIALLY SOME OF US THAT DATE BACK TO OUR DAYS IN NTA, PLEASE TRY AND PUT A CALL ACROSS TO UNCLE SADIQ DABA. HE NEEDS YOUR VOICE OF ENCOURAGEMENT NOW. HE IS NOT IN HIS BEST HEALTH CONDITION. THIS IS HIS PHONE NUMBER. O8023243157. YOUR CALL CAN MAKE A.DIFFERENCE."



This is coming few days after another famous actor in that same series Uncle Gaga died too.