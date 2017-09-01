



The Zamfara state assistant commissioner of police Mr Emmanuel Adeniyi, attached to the state police command in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has yesterday been abducted by a group of gunmen suspected to be notorious kidnappers.









The assistant commissioner of police was reported to have been kidnapped while driving along Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on his way back to Gusau the capital of Zamfara state.







A principal officer attached to state command of the Criminal Investigation Department who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity confirmed the incidence and said as at the time he was speaking, the gunmen did not yet demand ransom.







It could be recalled that early this month, three police officers including Assistant Supretandant of police, a sergeant and one corporal were kidnapped by armed bandits from a police post of Keta town under Tsafe local government area of the state, but later been released after a joint intervention by the state government and the state police command.







A similar incidence also recently occurred in Tsafe local government headquarters when gunmen besieged the local head office of the Federal Road Safety, killing an officer named Mubarak.







Confirming the incidence, the Zamfara state commissioner of police Mr Shaba Alkali who talked on the phone said though the incident happened within Kaduna area, he was still waiting for authentic details concerning the issue.







Source: New Telegraph