



The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday ordered the Department of State Service to produce the detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), before a Federal High Court in Abuja to enable him testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.



In a unanimous judgement delivered by its three man panel, the Court of Appeal also ordered the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, of the Federal High Court, Abuja before whom Metuh is being prosecuted to immediately sign the subpoena filed by the ex PDP spokesperson.



Justice Peter Ige, who prepared and read the lead judgement of the appellate court, directed Justice Abang to indicate the date which the DSS must produce Dasuki in court and other subsequent dates.



It upheld Metuh's appeal and nullified the ruling delivered by Justice Abang on February 23, 2017, when the judge refused to grant Metuh's application for a subpoena to be issued and served on Dasuki.