» » BREAKING: Buhari Departs London For Medical Appointment
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, September 21, 2017 / comment : 0

President Mohammadu Buhari will today depart New York for London on a medical appointment with his doctors.

There have been several speculations that, the president who left Nigeria few days ago for New York, to attend the 72nd UN Assembly, will be visiting his doctors in London on Saturday.

While, the presidency is yet to confirm this report. Recall that presidential aide, the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adeshina on Friday, September 15, in a statement said Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.

Sahara Reporters.

