Striking Nigerian university teachers, ASUU, and federal government seems to have agreed on their terms and conditions.





The agreement is based on the meetings, they both held yesterday, at the Aso Rock Villa. The meeting which lasted 12 hours, 30 minutes seems to have pay off, as ASUU have agreed to the federal government's offer.





The leadership of ASUU, however, said though it accepted the proposal presented by the government, it will take the proposal to its members and get back to the government in a week.





Biodun Ogunyemi, the national president of ASUU, told journalists after the meeting that the union will come back after one week to take its final decisions.





"Now we have some concrete proposal that we will take back to our members for consideration,” he said.





On his part, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said ASUU’s demands have been addressed and the union will get back to the government in a week after consulting with its principals.





The meeting started 1:38pm on Thursday and ended 2:15 a.m. on Friday.





