



The Bill for an Act to amend the Firearms Act, 2004 has scaled through the second reading in Senate on Wednesday.









Sponsor of the the bill Sen. Gbonlahan Dada (APC-Ogun) explained that the amendment would provide for stiffer penalty for possession of illegal arms.









He pointed out that the passage and assent of the amended bill would strengthen the existing Act and make the nation safer.









"Apart from the fines and other punitive measures, the bill sought to ensure that shipping agents and other companies involved in the importation of illegal firearms into the nation were held liable,” Dada said.

Bill lauded.









While lauding the bill, other senators contended that the amendment is coming at a time when possession of illegal firearms is on the increase.

They observed that the bill would help to check the circulation of illegal firearms before and during the 2019 elections.









In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the amendment of the Firearms Act 2004 is an opportunity to make the country safer.







He said the senate would also pay attention to the provisions guiding the shipment of firearms to check any form of infraction.







He referred the bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to seek the support of experts, security agencies and the public and report back in four weeks



