



Popular clergyman and Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has stated that people from the South-east stand to lose a lot if Biafra is achieved.





Speaking at a gathering in East London on Tuesday, the cleric said Igbos must insist on the unity of Nigeria. He said most business ventures in Nigeria are owned by the Igbos.





Mbaka said, "No Hausa person owns property in Igboland. No Yoruba person owns property in Igboland.





"But 60% of businesses in northern Nigeria are owned by Igbos. 40% of businesses in western Nigeria are owned by Igbos.”