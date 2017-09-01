Police in Anambra state have arrested an alleged army deserter Ebeje Nnamdi, suspected to be the trainer of members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Police BSS.





Nnamdi, 26, was apprehended alongside three others for their alleged role in armed robbery in Iyi Oji area of the state.





They were said to have carried out the robbery on Wednesday.





Commissioner of police in the Southeast state Garba Umar presented the suspects to journalists on Thursday at the police command headquarters in Amawbia, near Awka.

According to reports, the police also nabbed 22 suspected cult members who were allegedly conducting their initiation ceremony in a bush.





Umar said the police recovered 336 rounds of 7.22x39mm, AK-47 live ammunition from the alleged (IPOB) members and their trainer.





“Police equally recovered three empty AK-47 riffles with magazines, one locally made double barrel pistol with two live cartridges, (IPOB) wears, IPOB flags, muffler, criminal charms and ATM cards.





“The Army deserter was formally of the 20 Mechanised Battalion, Taraba, in 2014 before he disappeared" Umar said.





The commissioner said Nnamdi became a member of a six-man gang responsible for the attacks and killings of policemen at nipping points, robberies at fuel stations including that of Bukachi filling station, Eziowelle, both in Onitsha on Aug. 31, 2017.





Others who were arrested alongside Nnamdi were 26-year-old Onyebuchi Peter Ali and Ugwuokpe Nnaemeka, he said.





Umar said their case is under investigation and that they would be charged to court after investigation.