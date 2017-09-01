Gov Dickson shaking hands with Francis Agbo

Following the recent nomination, screening and confirmation of Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, as a commissioner designate, His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State has approved the appointment of a new Chief Press Secretary.



He is Mr. Francis Ottah-Agbo.



Mr. Ottah-Agbo was until his present appointment, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.



In view of the fore-going, the Governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Fidelis Soriwei to take over from Mr. Agbo, as the new Special Adviser on Media Relations.



His Excellency, the Governor has also approved the re-assignment of Dr. John Idumangi to the newly established Directorate of Policy and Programmes as the Director-General.



Dr. Idumangi, was until his re-assignment, the General Manager of the Bayelsa state Broadcasting Corporation, Glory Fm, 97.1, Yenagoa.



A Government House statement thanked, Dr. John Idumangi for his meritorious services to the state at various times and different capacities.



The out-going General Manager of Glory FM, also received plaudits for the various reforms he carried out to reposition the radio for a more effective service delivery and the dissemination of government’s policies and programmes.



In his place, Governor Dickson has approved the appointment of Mr. Tari Febabor, as the new General Manager of the State Broadcasting Corporation.



Mr. Febabor had previously served as the Deputy General Manager of the corporation.



All the appointments are with immediate effect.



