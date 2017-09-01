



Elder Statesman Junaid Mohammed has berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for saying anyone opposed to the current agitations for restructuring of the nation is lazy.







Mohammed said Atiku is a ”bloody nonentity” who thinks he can become President of Nigeria by insulting fellow Northerners.









Speaking in an interview on Sunday, the second republic lawmaker insisted that Atiku was part of the reasons the region was being vilified by Southerners.









Mohammed said: ”Atiku is a scoundrel and a bloody nonentity. He attained political limelight because the late Musa Yar’Adua put him there; today he wants to position himself as the leader of the north. But the north doesn't give people of no consequence such position.









"His interest is not really about restructuring. He thinks by insulting the north, the same way we are being insulted by the south, that will give him presidency With this kind of attitude, he can’t be the president of Nigeria.









"He will hear from the north at the appropriate time. He is one of those making the south to abuse the north. He is angry because his monopoly in the oil servicing sector has been broken.







"His wealth will never buy him Nigeria’s presidency. The north is not for sale, Nigeria is not for sale. I pray God sees us beyond 2019, let him challenge me, if he ever becomes Nigeria’s president"





Source: The Sun