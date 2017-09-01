Atiku,Fani Kayode ,Buhari

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a curse to Nigeria while ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar a blessing.



In a series of tweets while reacting to the recent outburst of Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs who declared loyalty to Abubakar over Buhari, Fani-Kayode said that Alhassan was courageous woman to have declared support for Abubakar.



"Mama Taraba is a courageous woman who has spoken the truth. Atiku is a blessing whilst, Buhari is a curse. The APC sun is about to set.



Mama Taraba has a duty to tell us all she knows about El Rufai 's alleged role in the Chibok girls scam and Boko Haram.I urge her to do so.



I said it BEFORE, DURING and AFTER the 2015 presidential campaign that the truth about the Chibok girls and those behind BH was yet to be



Heard. Now it is all coming out. Nothing is hidden under the sun. Thank u Mama Taraba.Soon the world will know who the real terrorists are" He wrote.



Meanwhile, FFK has replied the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, who called him out and said he was spreading a false report in which she was alleged to have said that the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, was one of the masterminds of the Chibok school girls abduction which took place in 2014.



In a post he shared on social media, FFK advised Alhassan to "tow the path of honor, to resign from this accursed Govt. and to leave the APC before they strip her stark naked and feed her to the dogs".



"Mama Taraba should continue to stand on the platform of truth and not allow herself to be intimidated. I reacted to a story in which she allegedly exposed Nasir El Rufai.



It took her 24 hours to deny the story and I wonder why it took so long. If the story is not true she should blame the original source, medium and author of the allegation and not me.



I merely reacted to it like millions of other Nigerians did. She should clean up her stinking mess and not blame me for it.



I guess that it is also not true that her associates in the APC government have alleged that 12 million went missing under her watch as Minister and that she now supports Abubakar Atiku against her own boss.



She should stand firm and stop blowing hot and cold. You cannot serve God and the devil at the same time. I repeat she should clean up her stinking mess and understand that I am not a soft or easy target.



Whichever way the APC sun is still setting. My advice to her is to stop getting her pretty knickers in a twist, to tow the path of honor, to resign from this accursed Govt. and to leave the APC before they strip her stark naked and feed her to the dogs.