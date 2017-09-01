NLC and ASUU Leaders

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Biodun Ogunyemi is hopeful of a fruitful deliberation with the Federal Government on Monday.





The union’s leadership is meeting with government representatives over the ongoing strike it embarked upon since August 13, 2017.





Lecturers in public varsities in Nigeria are protesting against government’s failure to implement agreements reached with their union (ASUU) in 2013 and 2009.





The federal government, in 2009, signed an agreement with ASUU on the issues of conditions of service, funding, university autonomy and academic freedom.





"We are going into another round of meeting with representatives of the Federal Government tomorrow, September 18,” the union’s president said.





"We are still on strike. However, we are hoping that we will sort out all the grey areas and hope, too, that the Federal Government will show sincerity and commitment on their own part.





"We have done our own part and we expect them too to do their own with all sincerity.





"Should both sides settle whatever issues that have been brought before the house, we will consider putting the crisis behind us and move forward.”