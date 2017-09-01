Select Menu

» » » Presidency Dismisses Fake Buhari's UN Speech
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 / comment : 0

The Presidency has alerted Nigerians on a fake speech of President Buhari purportedly delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing UN Assembly in New York.
The warning is contained in a tweet on the verified Twitter handle of the Presidency Nigeria.
The tweet reads, "There's a fake Speech circulating online as the text of President @MBuhari 's #UNGA Address, to be delivered Tuesday. Please DISREGARD it"
The President has been listed as the eighth speaker of the 193 heads of states expected to address the General Debate of the UNGA.

