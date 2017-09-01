The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, in the company of his Deputy, Sir Udo Oko Chukwu, the Member Representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, the Pillar of NUJ and former Commissioner for Information, Dr ACB Agbazuere visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Umuahia after the fracas between the NUJ and the Nigeria Army during the army/Civilian crisis in Umuahia last week...