The Nigerian Army has commenced gradual withdrawal of its men stationed at various checkpoints in Aba after the recent clash with protesting members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.



Recall that on Sunday, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu told newsmen in Umuahia that the military on Operation Python Dance II had withdrawn from the state.



However, investigation on Monday reveal that only a few of the new military checkpoints mounted in the commercial city had been dismantled.



The five military checkpoints mounted on the busy Enugu -Port Harcourt Expressway had been reduced to three.



Emeka Chukwuma, a tricycle operator and resident of the city, said the army checkpoints were causing traffic gridlock.



He appealed to Gov. Ikpeazu to prevail on the military authority to remove the checkpoints to ease traffic.



Meanwhile, activities are gradually returning to normal in Aba after the clashes between the military and IPOB members.



Markets have re - opened after the five - day dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the city by the governor.



Most of the shops at Ariaria International Market, New Market, Shopping Centre, Cemetery Markets have re - opened for business while customers were seen going about their businesses. Source: NAN.





Meanwhile Curfew at Aba starts from 10pm to 6am





Following the Abia State Security Council meeting held today, 18/09/2017, to assess the security situation in the state, the government wishes to state as follows:





1. Council observed and applaud the fact that relative peace and calm has returned to all parts of the state.





2. Council directs the Nigerian police to ensure that law and order is maintained around the state and innocent citizens are not molested in the course of their regular engagements.





3. Council wishes to warn all miscreants and mischief makers to leave the borders of Abia State immediately.





4. Council further directs that the current curfew imposed on Aba be relaxed to ease movement challenges while sustaining the observed improvements in security across the state.





5. We therefore wish to inform the General Public that the curfew at Aba will now be effective from 10pm to 6am, starting from today Monday 28th September 2017, till further notice.





Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

18/09/2017