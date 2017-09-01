No fewer than eight persons, including one Major General Lawrence Ugbo, have been killed and several others injured in Ugboju district, Otukpo Benue state.







It was gathered that the incident, which broke out Wednesday morning, has rendered many persons homeless.





A resident said war broke out in the community after some boys from Ugboju allegedly attacked a group of persons loyal to a former chairman of Otukpo.





It was gathered that the ex-LG boss was in the village with his loyalists when another group believed to be his rival launched an attack on them, injuring many persons.





In reprisal, the politician went back and teamed up with his boys who stormed the community, killing anybody on sight.





They reportedly killed a retired Major General Lawrence Ugbo and cremated his corpse.

Several persons have lost their lives, the chairman of Otukpo local government, said Hon. George Alli.





He, however, faulted the claims in some quaters that the clash was political.





"Several persons, including Maj Gen Lawrence Ugbo, were killed and his body burnt to ashes" he said.



"The clash has nothing to do with politics. It was a land tussle that caused the incident.”



Source: Daily Post