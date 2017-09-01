



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said an agreement has been reached with the Nigerian Army for troops to be withdrawn from the state.



The governor made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. This was also confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Sam Hart, on Twitter on Thursday.



Hart, who also tweeted images from the press conference, stated that the troops will begin to leave on Friday, September 15. The Nigerian Army had earlier announced that ‘Operation Python Dance II’ will commence on Friday, September 15.



Ikpeazu said that the clashes in the past few days had generated great concern to both the government and the people.



The governor said, “I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing ‘Operation Python Dance II’ in the state for now.”



He added that the withdrawal would not affect pre-existing military checkpoints at various locations in the state and warned mischief makers to stay away from Abia as agitations and protests would not be tolerated.



"Mischief makers who want to use Abia as their base, let me announce to you that henceforth, Abia will be too hot for you to carry out your wicked acts.



"The state government will work with security agents to ensure the protection of lives and property without fear or favour. There will be no hiding place for you.” he said.



He also urged residents of Aba to fully observe the current curfew in the city and ensure that they cooperate with security agents to maintain peace and order.



Ikpeazu said that it was in the interest of the people of Abia for peace and security to be restored as meaningful progress could not be achieved in an atmosphere of violence and anarchy.