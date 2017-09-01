Add caption

The All Progressives Congress has denied its National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with former National Chairman of PDP Ali Modu Sheriff.



The party in a statement on Friday urged its members and stakeholders to disregard the speculation, describing it as "falsehood"



The statement read in part: "Following Thursday’s visit of the national chairman of the APC to the Villa, the attention of the party has been drawn to surprising speculations in some sections of the media on the visit.





"For the records, the APC national chairman only met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.





"He was not aware, neither was he part of the reported meeting between the Vice President and the former PDP national chairman”





It added that Oyegun did not visit the Vice President on the day in question and had equally not met Sheriff in over two years.



