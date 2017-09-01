



The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Embassy of Holy See Vatican, Archbishop Antonio Fillpazzi, has promised the support of the Vatican for President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war.





Fillpazzi made this known on Thursday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.





He said Pope Francis was interested in assisting the country to address its social economic problem and the challenge of irregular migrants to Europe.





Fillpazzi said, ”In the past and in the present, the Catholic has been part of development in education and social economic development and we wish to continue.





”There is no intention to withdraw in this commitment because it is part of our faith and our religion.





”As it is indicated by the president and the diplomatic community, I think that the Catholic Church can do a lot, especially in addressing the problem which sometimes comes from lack of education and information.





”The church will be preaching the gospel and also do orientation to the society, to be an example and solution to the problem of corruption.





”Pope Francis is interested in what corruption is and how to address the challenge.”





The archbishop promised to contribute to the development and enhance the progress of Nigeria as well as making meaningful impact in the lives of Nigerians.