



Youths of the core oil community, Eket, Esit-Eket, Onna and Ibeno Local Government Areas on Monday, embarked on a warning protest for the Exxon Mobil oil company to immediately relocate its headquarters to Akwa Ibom State.







The youths defied the heavy rainfall and barricaded the gates of the company at its Housing Estate in Eket and the Airstrip with coffins and other traditional injunctions.

Speaking on behalf of Afigh Iwaad Ekid, organizers of the warning protest, Mr Joe Etukudo said:







"Time has come for Mobil to relocate to Akwa Ibom State in keeping with the presidential directives"







"Today is just a warning protest done in a very civilized manner, we will eventually shut down Mobil's operation both onshore and offshore if after fourteen days the company does not take us seriously", Etukudo said.







He blasted the oil giant for being selective even in award of contracts and employment against members of the core oil community and Akwa Ibom indigenes in general.