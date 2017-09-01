The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has pledged its commitment towards the protection of the sanctity of votes in the forthcoming governorship election.





The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, who made the pledge yesterday in a press statement made available to journalists in Awka, said security agencies have fully been mobilised to provide security during the elections.





Orji said the peace agreement signed by all the registered political parties contesting the election and other stakeholders would be used as an oath of commitment to compel their supporters to be law abiding.