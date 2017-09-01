Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode will on Tuesday September 26, 2017 unveil a new iconic statue of the late sage and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.







The imposing bust located on Obafemi Awolowo Way by the Lagos Television (LTV) junction in Ikeja, is a befitting replacement to the old Awolowo statue that was removed from the Allen Avenue round-about in Ikeja.







Standing at 20 feet, the new Awo bust will be unveiled by Governor Ambode alongside notable dignitaries across the State.







The unveiling ceremony is also expected to be witnessed by members of the Awolowo family and Awoists across the country, with minimal traffic disruption between 11am and 12noon on Tuesday.







Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde in a statement on Saturday said that Tuesday’s ceremony will reinforce Governor Ambode's commitment to acknowledging the contributions of patriots whose deeds and ideals were instrumental to making Lagos State in particular and the South-West region in general a formidable political and intellectual force within Nigeria.







''It has always been Governor Ambode's desire to honour patriots and nationalists like Chief Obafemi Awolowo whose impeccable record and immense contribution to regional and national development inspired new generation of brilliant and forward-looking politicians like the Governor himself,'' Ayorinde said.







He added that erecting the bust on the same road that was named after the former Premier of Western region several years ago and beside the television station that was the first to be owned by a State Government “is a unique way to keep the Awo legacy alive in Lagos State.”







Designed and produced by Hamza Atta, the Awo bust symbolizes and projects his true value and reminds visitors and history enthusiast about the legacy of the foremost statesman.







Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo was the first Premier of Western Region after playing a key role in Nigeria’s Independence in 1960. He led what was regarded as the most efficient Civil Service in West-Africa, which led to the transformation of major sectors in Nigeria especially the Western region.



As the Asiwaju Omo Oodua, Chief Awolowo integrated and seamlessly developed the then Western Region through the construction of modern and sustainable infrastructure and industries which expanded trade and improved the economy of the region.



His free education scheme in the region, which was first of its kind in Africa, remains a point of reference till date.





It was the late politician that set up Nigeria’s first industrial complex and commercial housing estate in Ikeja and Ibadan which has remained a sustainable driver of the region’s economy.







His contributions towards responsive governance in the then Western Region, particularly Lagos, remain one of the bedrock of the state development.